Painting with Watercolors - YA Craft-SPLOSION

to

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join us for this free watercolor painting class with craft instructor Virginia Brasher! We will be using Zoom for this virtual program.

This program is for teens rising to grades 7-12. You will need to prepare your own watercolors and brushes for this class. 

For more information, email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org

Info

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Crafts, Education & Learning, Entertainment
to
Google Calendar - Painting with Watercolors - YA Craft-SPLOSION - 2020-07-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Painting with Watercolors - YA Craft-SPLOSION - 2020-07-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Painting with Watercolors - YA Craft-SPLOSION - 2020-07-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Painting with Watercolors - YA Craft-SPLOSION - 2020-07-17 14:00:00 ical