The Young Supporters Board of the O'Neal Cancer Center is excited to host the third annual Palate & Palette, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the incredible rising talent of Birmingham in food, art, and music. This special evening will bring together local chefs and artists in one

inspiring space — The Fennec — where they will showcase their creativity and passion in

support of the fight against cancer.

We hope you’ll join us on April 23rd at 6:00pm or consider supporting with a tax deductible

gift. For more information visit www.uab.edu/palateandpalette.