party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party

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Saturn 200 41st St S, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222

Inspired by the romance, chaos, and late-night college energy of the hit sports-romance universe Off Campus is the ultimate dance party for the girls who fell for hockey players, house parties and messy love stories. We’ll be spinning the soundtrack and pop fan favorites, the kind of songs that that belong at a Briar U hockey party. Plus, visuals from the series playing on screen all night for the full Off Campus experience. 🏒

Info

Saturn 200 41st St S, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222
Dance
205-703-9546
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