Party on the Porch

Alabama Outdoors 3054 Independence Dr, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Each Party on the Porch at our Homewood store focuses on giving back to our local community and raising environmental awareness for conservation, access, usage, and education. The event runs the first Friday of each month from April to October, from 6:00 – 8:30 PM.

Our August Party on the Porch will benefit Junior League of Birmingham. We will also have a Back to School Drive where you can bring and donate school supplies.

Alabama Outdoors 3054 Independence Dr, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
