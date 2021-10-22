Party on the Porch benefiting Junior League of Birmingham, Cahaba River Society, and Red Mountain Park

About Party on the Porch

Each Party on the Porch at our Homewood store focuses on giving back to our local community and raising environmental awareness for conservation, access, usage, and education. The event runs the first Friday evening of each month from April to October. However, due to safety precautions due to the Covid pandemic, Party on the Porch was canceled for the 2020 year and most of the 2021 year. We are happy to announce that we will be havening Party on the Porch again on October 22nd, 2021 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, for one night only until 2022!

Party on the Porch brings together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and artisans for an evening you do not want to miss. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, corn hole, giveaways, and loads of fun! Attendance is free, but we ask that of-age attendees donate $10 for a refillable souvenir cup to enjoy great beer donated from a local brewery.

Net proceeds from your donations at our October event go to the Junior League of Birmingham, Red Mountain Park, and the Cahaba River Society.