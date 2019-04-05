Party on the Porch

Alabama Outdoors 3054 3054 INDEPENDENCE DR, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35209

Party on the Porch benefiting Freshwater Land Trust will be held on April 5th. Enjoy live music from The Jason Grubbs Duo, great food from Eugene's Food Truck & Big Spoon Creamery. Beer provided by Cahaba Brewing Company. Special guest will be NEMO Equipment which will provide raffles and giveaways for great Nemo camping gear. See you on the porch!

Info

Alabama Outdoors 3054 3054 INDEPENDENCE DR, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
2058701919
