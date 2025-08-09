Party with a Purpose
to
Vulcan Park and Museum 1701 Valley View Drive, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35209
The John Michael Pierce Foundation:
Make plans now to attend this year's epic party at the incredible Vulcan Park!
Saturday, August 9th from 7-9 p.m. Casual Attire.
Cost is $50 per person and includes great music with great friends, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and lots of memories to be made. There will be a cash bar.
All net proceeds from the event will be used to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of esophageal cancer and the importance of early detection.
Info
