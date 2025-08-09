Party with a Purpose

The John Michael Pierce Foundation:

Make plans now to attend this year's epic party at the incredible Vulcan Park!

Saturday, August 9th from 7-9 p.m. Casual Attire.

1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

Cost is $50 per person and includes great music with great friends, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and lots of memories to be made. There will be a cash bar.

All net proceeds from the event will be used to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of esophageal cancer and the importance of early detection.