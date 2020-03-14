Pet Supermarket Flea & Tick Prevention Workshop

Spring is just around the corner and that means sunshine, flowers, and the inevitable return of fleas and ticks. To better prepare pet owners for flea and tick season, Pet Supermarket will host a Flea and Tick Prevention workshop on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. in all stores. All are invited to attend this free educational workshop.

During the event, pet experts from Pet Supermarket will teach pet parents about the basics of flea and tick prevention and recommend specific products for pets. Following the workshop, pet parents are invited to participate in a Q&A session to identify the right products for their pets. Additionally, stores will raffle off a gift bag with a $10 voucher and dog toy.