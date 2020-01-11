Pet Supermarket  Hosts “Pet Social” For Pet Parents & Their Pets

Join the Pet Experts of Pet Supermarket as they encourage pet parents to learn about proper animal care at the Pet Parent Social Workshop. Customers are invited to bring their pets to all participating Pet Supermarket stores on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2-4 p.m. to ask pet-specific questions, receive advice, and to socialize with other pets.

From 2-3 p.m., the workshop will be geared towards cat and dog owners, focusing on essential pet supplies, food, housebreaking and crate training techniques, and suitable starter toys for both puppies and kittens. The second session, held from 3-4 p.m., will review helpful tips for fish and smaller animals, including topics like setting up a new fish tank, providing regular care for small animals, maintaining a healthy diet, and testing the water in fish tanks.

In addition to the engaging conversations and learning opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a pet-themed raffle and enjoy refreshments, as well as doodle in some pet-themed coloring books.