Pets without Borders is partnering with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) to raise funds for TARA’s makeover. TARA is the rescue transport bus who has been working hard to bring animals to safety after disasters like Florence & Michael. The funds will help TARA with her makeover – she will be fitted with a surgical area to help animals who have been injured during the storms. We are very excited with this makeover and with your help! Special thanks to everyone who made donations for the raffle! There’s still room for more paws to help at the event so please connect via email liz@theinnerbliss.com or call me at 205-540-2438.

Location: The Clubhouse on Highlands

Date: Thursday, November 15th

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Donations suggested: $10 at the door & new pet items or pet food, $5 for beverages & prizes. Swamp Monster BBQ food truck will be there offering a portion of their proceeds to the GBHS.

Links:

http://www.clubhouseonhighland.com/

http://www.swampmonsterbbq.com/