Photography: "Changing Moods' 60 Years in Black and White"

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents John Dersham, author and photographer "Changing Moods' 60 Years in Black and White". For six decades, John's constant companions have been his cameras, especially the large-format equipment he uses to take some of America's most striking images. "Changing Moods" collects the best of his prodigious body of work in one volume, showcasing images from across the country. Free admission. February 16, Homewood Public Library, 2:30-3:30pm.