Pink Up the Pace 5k & Dolly Dash Color Run

The 2nd Pink Up the Pace 5k and 1-Mile Dolly Dash Fun Run will take place on April 27 at Crestline Elementary Field. The event starts at 3:00PM and the Dolly Dash will start at 4PM with the 5k following immediately after.

Brought to you by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, this pink color run at Crestline Field will be fun for the whole family, with food, drinks, activities, and live music after the race.

Tickets are $30 for adults (ages 13+) and $20 for children (ages 4-12). Children 3 and under are free. Get your tickets today at https://bit.ly/2IxcoqI!

Presented by Vulcan Materials

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama takes a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer through support of collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease. All of the funds raised remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact.

Many have been touched in some way by the disease, as one out of eight women are affected by breast cancer. Research is the key to finding new treatments and ultimately a cure for this disease. We invite you to join the BCRFA as we help fund research and save lives by signing up for the race or making a donation to advance our mission.