The interactions among animals and plants are diverse and are some of the most dominant drivers of terrestrial ecosystem processes. These interactions have tremendous implications for human populations and food security, which have undergone major changes due to human influences. We will define and discuss the types of interactions that occur in central Alabama and the Southeastern United States and complete interactive exercises to explore these interactions in The Gardens. Led by Evan Lampert, Ph.D., University of North

Georgia, the course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Cost is $65/members and $70/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/plant- animal-interactions--from-populations-to-ecosystems-elective.php