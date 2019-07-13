What's That Plant?

Learn how to identify plants by joining us for this full-day workshop led by Dr. Tom Diggs of the University of North Georgia. The class will begin with the basics and progress to more advanced methods and tools to use for learning a plant's identity. Participants will have a chance to do hands-on exercises while examining plants in the Gardens. Cost is $85 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $95 for Non-Members. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies program, this class is open to all. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/whats-that-plant-how-to-identify-plants-elective.php