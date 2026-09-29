Polymer Clay Jewelry Workshop with Rhonda Henry

Participants will design and create their own polymer clay jewelry using bold color combinations, texture techniques, and pattern-making approaches. This workshop introduces essential skills including shaping, curing, and finishing, while encouraging individual style and experimentation. Students leave with wearable artwork and a foundational understanding of polymer clay as a creative medium.

About the Teaching Artist: Rhonda Henry is a multidisciplinary artist and jewelry designer based in Alabama. Through her brand, Rhondikreations, she explores the harmony of color, pattern, and texture, creating handcrafted pieces that transform art into wearable expression. Her creative practice evolved from abstract and pour painting into polymer clay jewelry design.