Portraits, Inc. Holiday Open House

The Portraits, Inc. Birmingham gallery invites you to a Holiday Open House in conjunction with the Beverly McNeil Gallery.
Thursday, November 29th, 2018 | 5:30 - 8 PM
Wine, hors d'oeuvres, valet parking
TINY TREASURES: An affordable way to collect your favorite artists
NAN CUNNINGHAM ONE-WOMAN SHOW: "Full Palette: A Colorist's View of the World"
PORTRAITS, INC.
View the latest collection of portrait samples from Portraits, Inc. artists. Enter for a chance to win $1,000 off a portrait!
Portraits, Inc.
2801 6th Avenue S.
Birmingham, AL 35233
