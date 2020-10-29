OLLI at UA presents "Prepare Now for Next Year's Garden" by Eric Shavey. Regional Extension Agent, Eric Shavey, will tell us the ins and outs of preparing for a productive garden next year. He reminds us what we need to do now and in the coming months to prepare for the success of our next garden. Learn more about these quick tips: Don’t compost our tomato and pepper plants. Clean out the weeds from this year’s garden.Add organic matter nowand plant a cover crop. All four of these steps are great ways to ensure a healthy, productive garden next year without having to use harsh chemicals and fertilizers. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.