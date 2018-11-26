1:15-1:45 p.m. ages 3 to 4½; 3:15-3:45 p.m. U6 age groups. $130 member price, $160 non-member. Our preschool basketball program teaches age groups 3- to 4.5-years-old and 5- to 6-years-old. We teach the fundamentals of basketball with fun and interactive games to keep each child engaged. We practice Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 6.
Preschool basketball
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Kids & Family
Upcoming Events