1:15-1:45 p.m. ages 3 to 4½; 3:15-3:45 p.m. U6 age groups. $130 member price, $160 non-member. Our preschool basketball program teaches age groups 3- to 4.5-years-old and 5- to 6-years-old. We teach the fundamentals of basketball with fun and interactive games to keep each child engaged. We practice Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 6.