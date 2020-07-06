July 6 – 10, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Students will learn to use the tools and techniques of printmaking to create multiple images using their own ideas and imagination. A favorite with middle and high school students, the emphasis of this camp will be on linoleum-cut printing, but exposure to other fun techniques will be sprinkled in to keep things especially interesting! Printmaking Camp will be led by Paul Williamson, who earned a BFA from Huntington College and a Masters of Art Education from the University of Montevallo.