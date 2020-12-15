Project LIT Mountain Brook: 5th-8th Grade Book Club
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
This month we're discussing Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake.
Register to receive the meeting zoom link.
Pick up a copy of the book from the library or download from Libby to read before the meeting.
What is Project LIT Community? We are a national, grassroots literacy movement, a team of dedicated educators and students who work together to:
- Empower our students as readers, writers, and leaders
- Promote a love of reading in our schools and communities
- Support and inspire one another as we improve our practice and pedagogy
- Read, discuss, and celebrate books that make our students feel seen, heard, affirmed, and valued
- Nurture authentic reading identities by increasing access to high-quality books, building community, and fostering a sense of belonging
- Develop our cultural competence and expand our thinking, regardless of individual starting point
- Amplify voices and stories of students and educators of color
- Advocate for literacy policies and practices that will build lifelong readers
- Champion young people and books that reflect their lived realities, communities, and identities
- Rewrite the narrative about which texts and authors are deemed worthy of academic study
- Create as many positive literacy experiences as possible
