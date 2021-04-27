Project LIT Mountain Brook 5th-8th Grade Book Club (Zoom)

to

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

by

This month we're discussing When Stars Are Scattered by Omar Mohamed & Victoria Jamieson.

Register to receive the meeting zoom link.

Pick up a copy of the book from the library or Libby to read before the meeting.

What is Project LIT Community? We are a national, grassroots literacy movement, a team of dedicated educators and students who work together to:

  • Empower our students as readers, writers, and leaders
  • Promote a love of reading in our schools and communities
  • Support and inspire one another as we improve our practice and pedagogy
  • Read, discuss, and celebrate books that make our students feel seen, heard, affirmed, and valued
  • Nurture authentic reading identities by increasing access to high-quality books, building community, and fostering a sense of belonging
  • Develop our cultural competence and expand our thinking, regardless of individual starting point
  • Amplify voices and stories of students and educators of color
  • Advocate for literacy policies and practices that will build lifelong readers
  • Champion young people and books that reflect their lived realities, communities, and identities
  • Rewrite the narrative about which texts and authors are deemed worthy of academic study
  • Create as many positive literacy experiences as possible

Info

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
events
to
Google Calendar - Project LIT Mountain Brook 5th-8th Grade Book Club (Zoom) - 2021-04-27 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Project LIT Mountain Brook 5th-8th Grade Book Club (Zoom) - 2021-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Project LIT Mountain Brook 5th-8th Grade Book Club (Zoom) - 2021-04-27 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Project LIT Mountain Brook 5th-8th Grade Book Club (Zoom) - 2021-04-27 16:00:00 ical