Pub Quiz at Rojo every Wednesday at 7:15pm. Put together a team and come early to claim a spot in the room. The most unique trivia in town! Each week different host write their own game combining history, literature, science, pop culture, current events, and a healthy dose of music trivia. Prizes are $120 in Rojo credit for 1st, $40 for 2nd, and $20 for 3rd. Come out and play!