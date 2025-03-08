Publix Village to Village 10k/7.5k Run
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
With an amazing race route that winds through the streets of Mountain Brook, Alabama, the V2V Run is a perennial favorite for runners, walkers, and families. Offering a 10K and 7.5K option, the race begins and ends in Lane Parke with an exciting after party including local fare, cold drinks, and live music! Register Online: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k
Info
