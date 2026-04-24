Puppy Palooza

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Lane Park Road 2525 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

he ulti-MUTT event is back at Lane Parke!🐾🐶

Join us on Saturday, May 2 from 10 AM - 1 PM on Jemison Lane for Puppy Palooza!

The event will feature live music, a fido marketplace, kids activities, K9 splash zone, giveaways, + MORE! There is something for the whole family, two legged and four legged alike! 🐾

Puppy Palooza benefits our friends at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.🐾🐶

Please email vkrupa@crawfordsq.com if you are interested in being a vendor!

Info

Lane Park Road 2525 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
events, fundraiser, Kids & Family, Outdoor
9415245148
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