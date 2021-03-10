OLLI at UA presents "From the Quad to Bryant-Denny Stadium: The History of the Crimson Tide's Home Field" by Ken Gaddy.

The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide has played home games on several campuses and in many cities since its first team in 1892. We will trace the timeline of these changes as locations and capacity evolved through the years. We will examine the major renovations, including the changes affecting this season.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.