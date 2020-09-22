Quarantiki Cocktail Class with Laura Newman

Did quarantine force you into stocking your home bar? Intrigued by Tiki's resurgence but don't know where to start?

Queen's Park owner and nationally recognized bartender Laura Newman will teach us about Tiki history and lead us in making a Hotel Nacional cocktail over Zoom!

This event is open to ages 21 and up only. Registration required. Registrants will be able to pick up a cocktail kit at no charge at Queen's Park with all of the ingredients needed to make a Hotel Nacional. Once registered, be on the lookout for a email with the Zoom meeting link, instructions on picking up your cocktail hit, and a list of bar tools to have on hand.

Email Amanda at awestfall@oneallibrary.org with any questions.