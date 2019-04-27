Quarry Crusher Run-Birmingham

Vulcan Materials Company 2101 Pinson Pkwy , Tarrant, Alabama 35217

Join us at the Dolcito Quarry, a hillside quarry where you start in the middle, run to the top then to the bottom! It’s the only Crusher in our series that doesn’t start at the top. You’ll experience 745' in elevation change on this route! Don't miss out on these amazing views of a rock quarry! 4 mile and 8 mile event! Run or Walk!

Info

Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Sports
803-600-1800
