RACKING FOR A REASON

Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2026

Vestavia Hills Civic Center – Ballroom A (Upstairs)

1090 Montgomery Hwy

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

5:00 pm – 6:15 pm: Registration, Cocktails, Welcome, and Event Instructions

6:15 pm: Mahjong Begins

7:45 pm: Mahjong Wrap-up and Prizes Awarded

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This event requires teams of 4, so rally your friends and claim your table. Don’t miss out on this tile-tastic showdown!

The evening will feature…

Mahjong Extravaganza: Enjoy Mahjong with fellow enthusiasts.

Delectable Delights: Indulge in a spread of mouthwatering food from Café Iz that will tantalize your taste buds.

Beverage Bliss: Sip on a variety of beverages to keep your spirits high throughout the games. One drink ticket per player (Cash Bar).

Prizes Galore: Exciting prizes await the skilled players, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Silent Auction and Door Prizes: No one should leave empty-handed. Racking for a Reason will have door prizes and an amazing silent auction for you to bid on!

SWAG Bag

All proceeds go to fund patient support programs and research.

Important Note: Please bring one Mahjong set and mat for your table to ensure we have an amazing time together. By participating, not only will you have a fantastic night, but you’ll also contribute to The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s vital work to fund research, raise awareness, and support women fighting this horrible disease. Your presence and support truly make a difference.

Want to be a Sponsor?

We are offering several sponsorship opportunities for Racking for a Reason. Partnering with us as a sponsor provides a valuable platform for your organization to gain visibility and showcase your commitment to philanthropy. To become a sponsor, please email ashley@nlovca.org.