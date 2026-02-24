RACOMA

featuring St. Yuma

Wednesday, April 1st

Doors 7pm -- Show 8pm

$18 advanced tickets on sale now!

Seattle-based band Racoma crafts a front porch soundscape where indie and folk influences intertwine, evoking a casual warmth like reconnecting with an old friend. Glenn Haider’s earnest vocals are complemented by Spencer Templeman’s dynamic drum sound and Sean Collopy’s lyrical guitar.

Each person’s element is essential, like voices in the heartfelt conversations that make up Racoma’s songs. Their collective sound radiates human connection, with emotional depth that draws listeners in to reflect long after the music fades.