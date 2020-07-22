Reading for Writing Workshop

Many authors often recommend aspiring writers to read: "Read often and everything." In this workshop, we'll demonstrate the purpose of close reading and rereading books for the purposes of improving your writing.

This program is for teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. The Zoom Meeting information will be emailed to you.

For more information, email teen librarians Matt Layne (mlayne@eolib.org) or Michelle Cheng (mcheng@eolib.org).