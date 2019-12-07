Red Ridge Park: Transforming Landscapes with Native Plants

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and landscape architect Zachary Westall on a field trip to Birmingham’s historic Red Ridge Park.

As part of the Coleman Estate, Red Ridge Park is a 2.5-acre garden adjacent to the late 1920’s Swann House, also called Swann Castle or Chaucer Hall, an English Tudor-style mansion located on the crest of Red Mountain that is now home to Brooke and Daniel Coleman. Recently inducted into the Archives of American Gardens, the garden began its transformation in the 2010s when the Colemans hired landscape architect, Zachary Westall.

What was once a massive lawn with some broken Elm and Hickory trees is now a stunning series of strolling gardens, predominantly comprised of plants native to the southeastern United States. Meandering pathways guide you through woodland walks, a meadow, a sunken garden, water gardens, and a Japanese spirited garden. Westall says his garden designs were inspired by Doug Tallamy’s book Bringing Nature Home and the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Due to limited parking on-site, the program will begin at the Gardens and we will carpool to our destination. More details available upon registration. Cost is $40 for members of the Friends and $50 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/red-ridge-park.php