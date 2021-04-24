Red Shoe Run: Rockin' 5K

Are you ready to rock? Turn up your favorite song, lace up those running shoes, and let’s get moving! Red Shoe Run 2021: Rockin’ 5K is Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Homewood Central Park.

This year will feature a socially–distanced start line for the in-person 5K and 1 mile and a virtual option to rock the streets wherever you are. And as always, we will have a Snoozer option for those who simply wish to fundraise and get their t-shirt! We will top off the event with a virtual awards ceremony to recognize our top runners, biggest team, and best fundraisers.

Sign up today to take advantage of early-bird pricing! Thank you for your past participation and we can’t wait to rock the streets with you in April! Rock on for families! Questions? Contact Community Outreach Manager Stephanie Duncan Stephanie.Duncan@rmhca.org.