OLLI at UA presents "Redemptive Cycles," by Lisa Hart. At Redemptive Cycles, the mission is to redeem the streets. They believe getting people on bikes makes Birmingham a more connected, comfortable and livable city. Bicycles are affordable transportation, fight congestion, parking shortages and pollution in the city center but also boosts individual health and fitness. Through their nonprofit bike shop, they sell new and refurbished bicycles at an affordable price and provide professional quality repairs and maintenance service below-market rates.This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.