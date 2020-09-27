Revvin' 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride 2020

Ready to rev your engine for a good cause? Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama and Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson for the 12th Annual Revvin' 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride.

Event day registration opens at 1:00 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. departure from Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson. After the police-escorted ride, a boxed lunch will be available for all registered participants. Social distancing guidance will be followed at this event.

Registration is $35 for a single rider/$60 for two-up. Pre-register before September 15 to get your shirt in advance (wash & personalize pre-ride!), receive an exclusive service discount from Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson and ensure contactless registration on ride day. To minimize check-in lines on event day, pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

To register or learn more, please visit: http://www.revvin4research.com