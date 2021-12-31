Ring in the New Year with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is ready to ring in the New Year with a Rare and Well Done® experience. Patrons can join in on Perry’s New Year’s Eve festivities by partaking in the 3-course, prix-fixe menu offered on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to close with choice of one of each of the following: six soups or salads, nine entrées and four desserts. The menu features some of Perry’s finest innovations, from its White Bean Pork Chili to Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, Pumpkin Cheesecake and more.

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop Friday® Lunch and its lunch and dinner menus will also be available for dine-in or to-go on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pork Chop Friday Lunch is a special lunch-cut serving of Perry’s signature Pork Chop complemented with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for only $17.

To dine in, join Perry’s from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for $75 per person or from 5:45 p.m. to close for $85 per person. Enjoy curbside pick-up for $75 per person from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. To top off the night, patrons dining at the spark of the new year can enjoy a complimentary bubbles toast at Perry’s Bar 79 at midnight.

On New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan.1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., patrons may partake in tradition, as New Year’s Day classics like Perry’s seasonal, off-the-menu dishes – Black Eyed Peas and Sauteed Cabbage – are available to ensure a year of well wishes and positivity.

The New Year’s Eve 3-course options are as follows:

Soup or salad (select one): Lobster Bisque, French Onion Soup, White Bean Pork Chili, Signature Wedge Salad, Caesar Salad, Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad

Entrée (select one): 8-oz. Filet Perry – wrapped with applewood-smoked bacon and topped with blue lump crabmeat, Pecan-Smoked Caramelized Prime Rib, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, Chargrilled Salmon – with Lemon Dill Butter, Cedar Plank-Fired Redfish, 14-oz. Upper Choice New York Strip, 14-oz. Prime New York Strip (add $10), Chicken Oscar, Spaghetti Squash Primavera (All entrees, except Spaghetti Squash Primavera, are served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables)

Dessert (select one): Pumpkin Cheesecake, Dessert Trio, Chocolate Crunch, Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake

Reservations for New Year’s Eve are limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today. Perry’s lunch and full dinner menu will also be available until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. For to-go orders, order and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. For more information about Perry’s New Year’s Eve offering, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/new-years/.

A credit card is needed to make reservations, and a $25 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after Dec. 29. Tax and gratuity is not included in prix-fixe menu cost. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary.