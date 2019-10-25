THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The stage musical that inspired the cult-classic film, just in time for Halloween!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Friday and Saturday, Oct 25 and 26 @ 7PM

Sunday, October 27 @ 2:30PM

Parental Guidance Suggested