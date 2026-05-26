S’mores and Pours Benefiting BridgeWays!

SUPPORT A GREAT LOCAL CAUSE and join us at our 14th Annual S'mores & Pours!

Mark your calendars, grab your friends and family and get ready to support a great local cause! Join our Junior Board at Avondale Brewing Company on Thursday, June 4, for the 14th Annual **S’mores & Pours** fundraiser—a boho-chic wonderland you don’t want to miss!

Kick off the summer in style with yummy food from Taco Mama and a selection of Avondale's finest brews. Enjoy amazing raffles/drawings, explore pop-up shops & vendors, and check-out local artists showcasing their talents. There’s something for everyone, including activities for the kiddos & treats for your furry friends, all set to the lively tunes of T.U.B – The UnKnamed Band, complemented by lights and sound by McDowell. Oh, and did we mention s’mores?

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets:

- Just $40 in advance (plus processing fee) or $45 at the door

- Includes 2 beer tickets (soft drinks/water are FREE), a yummy feast from Taco Mama, and an endless supply of s’mores!

Kids Tickets (Ages 6-18):

- Only $10 in advance (plus processing fee) or $15 at the door

- Includes soft drinks/water, a yummy feast from Taco Mama, s’mores, and loads of fun activities like an obstacle course, bounce house, face painting and a special visit from Cinderella, the cutest miniature horse!

Kids 5 and under: FREE

We can’t wait to see you there!