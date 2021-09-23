Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

The Food Festival will take place at Saint George Melkite Catholic Church, near UAB at 425 16th Avenue South. The hours of operation are 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM. The festival offers a convenient drive through service between the hours of 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Lunch orders of $75.00 or more can be delivered to the downtown area on Thursday and Friday. For takeout and delivery orders call 492-9621 or email foodorders@saintgeorgeonline.org.

The menu of delicious foods include: baked Kibbee, stuffed grape leaves, spinach pies, meat pies, Falafel, Mediterranean style chicken and more. For a taste of most everything try the Nile Plate or Oasis Plate. The Nile includes Kibbee as its entrée and the Oasis includes Mediterranean style chicken as its entrée. Both plates include rice and green beans cooked in seasoned tomato sauce, freshly made salad, grape leaves, and Hummus and pita bread. The menu offers vegetarian plates and sides as well.

An incredible array of Middle Eastern sweets will be offered. Zalabieh, a freshly fried doughnut dipped in rose flavored syrup and dusted with powdered sugar is a must try. Compliment above sweet treats with Arabic coffee. Arabic coffee will be offered with or without cardamom.

*Tours of the beautiful Byzantine church will be conducted daily until 8:00 PM.

Ten percent of proceeds raised will benefit local and diocesan charities.

For further information visit www.saintgeorgeonline.org and follow the Festival Event on Facebook: St George 2021 Middle Eastern Food Festival

#stgeorgefest21