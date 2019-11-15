Salvation Army Angel Tree
Brookwood Village will once again partner with Birmingham Salvation Army and WBRC Fox 6 to be the premier destination for Birmingham’s Angel Tree. This is an exciting opportunity for local residents to gather at the Village and assist families in need during the holidays.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be located on the upper level near Books-A-Million. Gifts can be returned to the tree prior to December 7th during the mall’s normal hours of operation.
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209 View Map
