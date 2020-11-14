The 44th Annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run will take place virtually this year. Participants are able to run their race between Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 29. Start your holiday season with a 5k, 10k, or 1-mile fun run, all benefitting a great cause.

The Sam Lapidus Montclair Run honors the short but very full life of Sam Lapidus, who died of Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of childhood cancer, in November 2008 – just nine days before his 15th birthday. Funds raised from the run will be donated to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama and the Levite Jewish Community Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the SLMR will be run virtually in 2020. Runners will be able to run or walk their race any time within the given timeframe and their time will automatically be submitted through the event’s app and posted to the website. This virtual race allows participants to run or walk through their neighborhoods or on a treadmill allowing them to choose their own course and obstacles.

Registration is open now and early registration is encouraged. Team registration and fundraising is also available. To register individually or as a team visit SLMR.itsyourrace.com.

The Levite Jewish Community Center prides itself on being a welcoming facility to people of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds. We are a family-oriented recreational and education facility that is open to the entire community. As a recipient of United Way dollars, we impact more than 140,000 residents of the Birmingham community annually. We are proud to host the Sam Lapidus Montclair (Virtual) Run for the 44th year.