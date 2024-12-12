Samford Legacy League Christmas Home Tour

The Samford University Legacy League's 14th annual Christmas Home Tour on Thursday, December 12, will showcase five beautiful homes across Birmingham, including Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Mountain Brook. The homes, each offering unique architectural styles and design concepts, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will also enjoy pop-up shops, live music, and holiday refreshments at the Samford President’s Home.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships for students facing significant challenges, such as homelessness, inner-city violence, and the loss of a parent. Over the years, the tour has raised more than $425,000 for these scholarships. The event is presented by ARC Realty, with additional support from AllSouth Appliance, Community Bank, and Shunnarah Flooring.

Tickets are available online for $40 until November 30, and $45 from December 1-10, with advance purchase required. The Legacy League, a philanthropic organization with over 800 members, organizes this event to support Samford students in need and offers meaningful volunteer opportunities to those involved.