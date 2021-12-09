Five Homes to be Featured during

Samford Legacy League’s 11th Annual Christmas Home Tour

Five fabulous homes will be open for visitors during Samford Legacy League’s 11th annual Christmas Home Tour on Thursday, December 9. This beloved annual community event showcases beautifully appointed houses and raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. To date, the tour has raised over $250,000, helping change the lives of students who have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.

Presented by ARC Realty, the 2021 tour includes three homes in Mountain Brook and two in Vestavia Hills. The homes range widely in age from a year to decades old. Guests will enjoy seeing a wide variety of interior styles and holiday décor on display as they journey from house to house. Premium Sponsors of the event are Community Bank, Slate Barganier Building and Wilkes Construction Company Inc.

Advance tickets are required ($30 through November 30 then $35 from December 1-7) and may be purchased at samford.edu/legacyleague. There will be no ticket sales at the door. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Guests will select their starting time and first home during ticket purchase.

The Legacy League is a service organization with nearly 800 members, ranging in age from 22-100. The 2021 Christmas Home Tour Committee, chaired by Tricia Naro, has been working tirelessly to plan for this year’s event, which is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.

2021 Featured Homes

• Jenny & Sonny Culp, 5 Glenview Circle, Mountain Brook

• Julia & Tim Davis, 3212 Brookwood Road, Mountain Brook

• Laura & Andy Sink, 3058 Lewis Circle, Mountain Brook

• Alison & Martin Smith, 2012 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills

• Julie & Beck Taylor, Samford President’s Home,1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills