Samford Legacy League's annual Scholarship Luncheon

Women of Faith Dramatist Allison Allen to Speak at

Two Legacy League Events on February 10

On Thursday, February 10, the Legacy League will host Allison Allen, Women of Faith dramatist, Broadway actor, Bible teacher and Christian writer, for two events. At each, she will share a timely, life-shaping message relevant for women of all ages and stages of life. “Allison’s life-giving content...has the power to fill your sails with holy wind and literally change the trajectory of your story,” says bestselling author Lisa Harper. Proceeds from both events will provide life-changing scholarships to students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

“Your Story Matters” is the theme of the Legacy League’s annual Scholarship Luncheon to be held at a country club in Vestavia. Premium sponsors are Brookdale University Park and Wells Fargo Advisors. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for Silent Auction for Scholarships, and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reservations (required) are $55, $28 of which is tax-deductible.

That evening, Allison will share a message entitled “Resilient Hope” in a program at 7 p.m. at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church Chapel in Homewood. Reservations (required) are $15; doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from both events will provide life-changing scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

Since her kindergarten stage debut as a bovine, Allison has relished the power of story, the thrill of walking in the shoes of others, and, most importantly, spot-lighting the Ultimate Storyteller. She graduated from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University then appeared on Broadway in Grease. Later Allison performed her original one-woman pieces for over 200,000 women at Women of Faith conferences. The author of two books, she loves weaving Biblical principles and acting pieces together in unexpected ways as she teaches. Allison and her husband, a worship pastor, live in Tennessee with their two boys.

The Legacy League, a volunteer organization with nearly 800 members ranging in age from 22 to 100, raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial needs and challenging circumstances. The organization offers meaningful volunteer opportunities, inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved.

For more information and to make reservations, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.