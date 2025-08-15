Sandra McCracken Concert

Join us for a night of worship at MBBC featuring Sandra McCracken!

Sandra McCracken is a GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter, hymn writer, and author based in Nashville, Tennessee.

With a career spanning over two decades and 18 solo albums, she has become a leading voice in the world of folk and spiritual music, blending elements of Americana, gospel, and sacred hymnody into a sound that is both timeless and personal.

Known for her distinctive voice and evocative melodies, Sandra’s songs—such as “We Will Feast in the House of Zion” and “Steadfast”—have become modern anthems for churches and listeners alike, offering honest storytelling and a profound sense of hope.

Tickets are general admission and there is no cost for the event. Seating is first come, first served.