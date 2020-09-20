SAT Scores Back Session

Maximize the value of your practice test by joining the experts at The Princeton Review at an SAT Scoresback Session! You’ll learn how to best understand everything on your comprehensive score report and how to convert that understanding into positive action to improve your score going forward.

CLICK HERE to register today! This is a FREE online program for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have questions, email the O'Neal Library teen librarians at teens@eolib.org.