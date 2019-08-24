Sattva Yoga Series

This new elemental yoga series fuses all aspects of yoga. In these classes, you will learn multiple modalities including Himalayan kriya and kundalini practices, breath work, Hatha/vinyasa, freedom movement, chi and Laya movements, meditation and more.

The Sattva practice can awaken and transform, leading to a life filled with a sense of purpose, greater harmony, expansion, and liberation. These practices meet you where you are—meaning they are accessible for all bodies.

Cost is $20 per class or $45 for package of three classes.

For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/sattva-yoga.php