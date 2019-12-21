Saturdays in the Gardens: Care for Tools

Join John Nabors, Executive Director of the Alabama Green Industry Training Center and Green Industry Training Coordinator for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, as he explains the proper way to care for your garden tools and ensure they work their best, season after season.

Participants will work with experts to prepare tools for winter storage. Bring some of your own tools, or practice your skills with the Gardens’ tools! Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ monthly Saturdays in the Gardens series.

Cost is $10. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-11.php