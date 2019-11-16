Saturdays in the Gardens: Grow Ferns that Flourish

Join Dr. Dan Jones of the Birmingham Fern Society as he shares what makes ferns special, how to care for them, and where to grow them, including unique terminology associated with ferns, their growth habits, and specific attributes that influence how you plant, transplant, and site them in a garden.

Participants will also tour the Fern Glade with Dr. Jones. The tour will cover a brief history of the Glade and its current role as a test garden for the Hardy Fern Foundation and will highlight select ferns that perform well in Birmingham-area gardens, as well as some unusual ferns growing in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Cost is $10. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-10.php