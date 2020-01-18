Saturdays in the Gardens: Grow Tropical Houseplants

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for Saturdays in the Gardens, a series of programs designed to help novice and seasoned gardeners alike hone gardening skills in a hands-on setting.

Local experts discuss approachable gardening topics and trends, lead garden walks, and conduct demonstrations and activities. Programs, presented by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, are held monthly January through May and September through December on third Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

January: Grow Tropical Houseplants

Caitlin Hastings, owner of Botanica, a houseplant shop in Birmingham’s Central City neighborhood, has made low-maintenance houseplants with a modern style her mission. Join her for a discussion on how to dress up your interior spaces with Florida tropical foliage plants and pick up some detailed care tips guaranteed to turn any thumb green!

Register at https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-12.php